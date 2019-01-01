ñol

Lakes Blue Energy NL
(OTCEM:LKOLF)
0.0001
00
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 45B
Vol / Avg.- / 20K
Mkt Cap4.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lakes Blue Energy NL (OTC:LKOLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Lakes Blue Energy NL

No Data

Lakes Blue Energy NL Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF)?
A

There is no price target for Lakes Blue Energy NL

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF)?
A

There is no analyst for Lakes Blue Energy NL

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Lakes Blue Energy NL

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Lakes Blue Energy NL (LKOLF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Lakes Blue Energy NL

