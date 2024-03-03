Lucky Provides Update On Proposed Acuisition Of Prudhomme Property

Loading... Loading...

Vancouver, British Columbia, TheNewswire, February 27, 2024 – Lucky Minerals Inc. LKYLKMNFLKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of December 20, 2023 the Company wishes to provide an update on the proposed acquisition of the Prudhomme property (the "Property") located in Northern Quebec, Canada (the "Acquisition"). The Company received conditional approval of the Acquisition from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on February 8, 2024.

The Company continues to work towards satisfying the conditions precedent to closing the Acquisition, including the arrangement of a concurrent private placement described in the Company's press release dated December 20, 2023, (together with the Acquisition, the "Transaction"). Also, in accordance with the Transaction, the technical report is underway and the Company will be filing a technical report with respect to the Property pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

In addition, the Company was granted a four month extension by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies to the period in which it would be required to hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for the year 2023. The Company has set April 30, 2024 for its AGM.

The completion of the Acquisition and private placement remain subject to various additional conditions including final approval of the TSXV with respect to each of the Acquisition and private placement. For further details, please refer to the press release of the Company dated December 20, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lucky Minerals Inc.

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by contacting Francois Perron, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Loading... Loading...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.