Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
0.14/5.22%
52 Wk
1 - 3.42
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
30.98
Open
-
P/E
9
Shares
587.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company is engaged in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewelry and gem-set jewelry products. It operates through the following five segments: Retailing in Hong Kong, Macau and Overseas; Retailing in Mainland China; Wholesaling in Hong Kong; Wholesaling in Mainland China; and Licensing. The company generates a maximum revenue form the Retailing in Hong Kong, Macau and Overseas segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (LKFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK: LKFLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)'s (LKFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl).

Q

What is the target price for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (LKFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)

Q

Current Stock Price for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (LKFLF)?

A

The stock price for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK: LKFLF) is $2.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:20:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (LKFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl).

Q

When is Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK:LKFLF) reporting earnings?

A

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (LKFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl).

Q

What sector and industry does Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (LKFLF) operate in?

A

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.