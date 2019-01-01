ñol

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)
(OTCPK:LKFLF)
2.34
0.125[5.64%]
At close: May 31
2.42
0.0800[3.42%]
After Hours: 8:28AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.34 - 2.34
52 Week High/Low2.14 - 3.42
Open / Close2.34 / 2.34
Float / Outstanding- / 587.1M
Vol / Avg.2K / 3.8K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E7.43
50d Avg. Price2.34
Div / Yield0.14/6.37%
Payout Ratio30.98
EPS-
Total Float-

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (OTC:LKFLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK:LKFLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl) (OTCPK:LKFLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)

Q
What were Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)’s (OTCPK:LKFLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Luk Fook Holdings (Intl)

