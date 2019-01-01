QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
113.7K/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 3
Mkt Cap
258M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
382.4M
Outstanding
Luokung Technology Corp is a mobile service and technology provider for long-distance travel and railway Wi-Fi market in China. Its mobile application product Luokuang platform is a Location-based Service (LBS) social content and service distribution platform. It offers personalized and precise services to long-distance travelers in two locations: on the train and at the destination. Its offerings include entertainment services including video and audio, digital reading material, games specific; and social services.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Luokung Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luokung Technology (LKCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luokung Technology's (LKCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luokung Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Luokung Technology (LKCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luokung Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Luokung Technology (LKCO)?

A

The stock price for Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) is $0.6748 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luokung Technology (LKCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luokung Technology.

Q

When is Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) reporting earnings?

A

Luokung Technology’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Luokung Technology (LKCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luokung Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Luokung Technology (LKCO) operate in?

A

Luokung Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.