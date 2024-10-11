Why Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents. Quarterly revenue of $13.12 million also beat the consensus estimate of $12.17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Aehr Test Systems shares jumped 13.9% to $15.17 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF rose 68.4% to $1.0100 in pre-market trading. NIVF TW Opportunities Master Fund II, L.P. disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in NewgenIVF Group Ltd as of Oct. 4.
- ZenaTech Inc ZENA gained 40.1% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX shares rose 26.4% to $0.5930 in pre-market trading after declining 34% on Thursday.
- LuxUrban Hotels Inc. LUXH shares gained 26.1% to $0.0637 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels recently filed a prospectus to sell up to 23.63 million shares of common stock.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares surged 24.1% to $0.1014 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI shares fell around 12% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into an agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately 26.6 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering.
- American Lithium Corp. AMLI gained 15% to $0.9086 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Thursday.
- Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY shares jumped 13.2% to $1.4500 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR rose 12.3% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. Burning Rock and Dizal secured NMPA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostic for lung cancer in China.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 12% to $1.21 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS shares dipped 14.3% to $0.0532 in pre-market trading. Gritstone Bio shares dipped around 69% on Thursday after the company announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 restructuring.
- Lilium N.V. LILM shares fell 10.5% to $0.6611 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- Carmell Corporation CTCX fell 8.8% to $0.3490 in today's pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Thursday.
- Galaxy Payroll Group Limited GLXG fell 8.5% to $9.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Thursday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO shares declined 8.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Thursday.
- Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND shares declined 8.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Clearmind Medicine announced it has received Institutional Review Board approval from one of its clinical sites in the U.S. for part A of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial in the United States for treating patients suffering from alcohol use disorder.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS shares fell 7.7% to $0.5850 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Thursday. Momentus recently announced a deal to provide launch services for NASA.
- Innventure, Inc. INV shares fell 7.3% to $10.60 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
- MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO declined 7% to $0.3484 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 5.6% to $225.35 in pre-market trading on brokerage firm Robinhood after the company's robotaxi unveiling event late on Thursday failed to give investors' confidence.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.