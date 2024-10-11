Why Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents. Quarterly revenue of $13.12 million also beat the consensus estimate of $12.17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Aehr Test Systems shares jumped 13.9% to $15.17 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF rose 68.4% to $1.0100 in pre-market trading. NIVF TW Opportunities Master Fund II, L.P. disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in NewgenIVF Group Ltd as of Oct. 4.

gained 40.1% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

shares rose 26.4% to $0.5930 in pre-market trading after declining 34% on Thursday.

shares gained 26.1% to $0.0637 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels recently filed a prospectus to sell up to 23.63 million shares of common stock.

shares surged 24.1% to $0.1014 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI shares fell around 12% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into an agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately 26.6 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering.

gained 15% to $0.9086 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Thursday.

shares jumped 13.2% to $1.4500 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.

rose 12.3% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. Burning Rock and Dizal secured NMPA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostic for lung cancer in China.

rose 12.3% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. Burning Rock and Dizal secured NMPA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostic for lung cancer in China. Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 12% to $1.21 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS shares dipped 14.3% to $0.0532 in pre-market trading. Gritstone Bio shares dipped around 69% on Thursday after the company announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 restructuring.

shares fell 10.5% to $0.6611 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

shares fell 10.5% to $0.6611 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. Carmell Corporation CTCX fell 8.8% to $0.3490 in today's pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Thursday.

fell 8.8% to $0.3490 in today's pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Thursday. Galaxy Payroll Group Limited GLXG fell 8.5% to $9.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Thursday.

fell 8.5% to $9.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Thursday. Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO shares declined 8.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Thursday.

shares declined 8.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Clearmind Medicine announced it has received Institutional Review Board approval from one of its clinical sites in the U.S. for part A of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial in the United States for treating patients suffering from alcohol use disorder.

shares fell 7.7% to $0.5850 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Thursday. Momentus recently announced a deal to provide launch services for NASA.

shares fell 7.3% to $10.60 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

declined 7% to $0.3484 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Thursday.

declined 7% to $0.3484 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 5.6% to $225.35 in pre-market trading on brokerage firm Robinhood after the company's robotaxi unveiling event late on Thursday failed to give investors' confidence.

