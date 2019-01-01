Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$81.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$516.7M
Earnings History
Lizhi Questions & Answers
When is Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) reporting earnings?
Lizhi (LIZI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lizhi’s (NASDAQ:LIZI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $52.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
