Lixte Biotech Hldgs (NASDAQ:LIXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Lixte Biotech Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Lixte Biotech Hldgs (NASDAQ:LIXT) reporting earnings?
Lixte Biotech Hldgs (LIXT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lixte Biotech Hldgs (NASDAQ:LIXT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lixte Biotech Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:LIXT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
