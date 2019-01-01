LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LiqTech International
LiqTech International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) was reported by Lake Street on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting LIQT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 440.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) was provided by Lake Street, and LiqTech International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LiqTech International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LiqTech International was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LiqTech International (LIQT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $3.00. The current price LiqTech International (LIQT) is trading at is $0.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
