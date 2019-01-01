ñol

Lennox International
(NYSE:LII)
208.815
-2.695[-1.27%]
At close: May 31
208.90
0.0850[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low205.07 - 209.44
52 Week High/Low198.71 - 354.62
Open / Close209.31 / 208.9
Float / Outstanding35.1M / 35.9M
Vol / Avg.589.7K / 346.3K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E16.95
50d Avg. Price236
Div / Yield4.24/2.00%
Payout Ratio29.49
EPS2.3
Total Float35.1M

Lennox International (NYSE:LII), Dividends

Lennox International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lennox International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.44%

Annual Dividend

$3.68

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lennox International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lennox International (LII) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lennox International (LII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lennox International ($LII) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lennox International (LII) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lennox International (LII) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lennox International (LII) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $1.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)?
A

The most current yield for Lennox International (LII) is 2.09% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

