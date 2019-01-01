aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting LIFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 291.46% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and aTyr Pharma maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of aTyr Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for aTyr Pharma was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest aTyr Pharma (LIFE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $11.00. The current price aTyr Pharma (LIFE) is trading at is $2.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
