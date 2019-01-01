QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (LHRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (OTCEM: LHRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc.'s (LHRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc..

Q

What is the target price for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (LHRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (LHRP)?

A

The stock price for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (OTCEM: LHRP) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:11:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (LHRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc..

Q

When is LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (OTCEM:LHRP) reporting earnings?

A

LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (LHRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. (LHRP) operate in?

A

LIFEHOUSE RETIREMENT PPTY by LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.