LICT
(OTCPK:LICT)
22500.00
00
At close: May 26
20500.00
-2000.00[-8.89%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

LICT (OTC:LICT), Dividends

LICT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LICT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 25, 2002
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LICT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LICT (LICT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LICT.

Q
What date did I need to own LICT (LICT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LICT.

Q
How much per share is the next LICT (LICT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for LICT (LICT) will be on January 25, 2002 and will be $1.94

Q
What is the dividend yield for LICT (OTCPK:LICT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LICT.

