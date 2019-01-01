ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ribbit LEAP
(NYSE:LEAP)
9.9076
0.0076[0.08%]
Last update: 11:47AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.91 - 9.91
52 Week High/Low9.73 - 10.92
Open / Close9.91 / -
Float / Outstanding41.3M / 45.7M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 70.3K
Mkt Cap453M
P/E4.38
50d Avg. Price9.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.48
Total Float41.3M

Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ribbit LEAP reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ribbit LEAP using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ribbit LEAP Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ribbit LEAP

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP)?
A

There are no earnings for Ribbit LEAP

Q
What were Ribbit LEAP’s (NYSE:LEAP) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ribbit LEAP

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.