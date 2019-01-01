Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liberty Global
Liberty Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) was reported by Barclays on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting LBTYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.72% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) was provided by Barclays, and Liberty Global maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liberty Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liberty Global was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liberty Global (LBTYA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $28.00. The current price Liberty Global (LBTYA) is trading at is $24.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
