There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Liberty Broadband Corp serves in the telecommunications industry in the United States. It provides cable services to both residential and small to medium businesses through its fiber, hybrid fiber, and coaxial cable infrastructure. The services provided by the company are residential services which include video services, internet services, voice services, and mobile services, commercial services which include small, and medium business and enterprise solutions, advertising services, and other services which include security and home management. The reportable segments of the company are GCI Holdings, Skyhook. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from GCI Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Liberty Broadband Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Broadband (LBRDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Liberty Broadband's (LBRDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Broadband (LBRDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty Broadband

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Broadband (LBRDP)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is $27.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Broadband (LBRDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Broadband.

Q

When is Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Broadband does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty Broadband (LBRDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Broadband.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Broadband (LBRDP) operate in?

A

Liberty Broadband is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.