Liberty Broadband Corp serves in the telecommunications industry in the United States. It provides cable services to both residential and small to medium businesses through its fiber, hybrid fiber, and coaxial cable infrastructure. The services provided by the company are residential services which include video services, internet services, voice services, and mobile services, commercial services which include small, and medium business and enterprise solutions, advertising services, and other services which include security and home management. The reportable segments of the company are GCI Holdings, Skyhook. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from GCI Holdings.