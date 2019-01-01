Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $158.00 expecting LBRDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Liberty Broadband maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liberty Broadband, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liberty Broadband was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $196.00 to $158.00. The current price Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) is trading at is $121.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
