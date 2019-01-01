Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liberty Broadband beat estimated earnings by 31.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was down $8.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

