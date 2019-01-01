QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.2 - 15.5
Mkt Cap
72.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
22.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:05AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
4d pharma PLC and its subsidiaries are in the business of research and development and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops biotherapeutic products for diseases such as cancer, asthma, autism, and autoimmune conditions such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Its developing science includes Live biotherapeutics, Microbiome, MicroRx, MicroDx, and others.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

4d pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 4d pharma (LBPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4d pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4d pharma's (LBPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 4d pharma (LBPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for 4d pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LBPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 993.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 4d pharma (LBPS)?

A

The stock price for 4d pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) is $3.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4d pharma (LBPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4d pharma.

Q

When is 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) reporting earnings?

A

4d pharma’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is 4d pharma (LBPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4d pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does 4d pharma (LBPS) operate in?

A

4d pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.