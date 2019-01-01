4d pharma (OTC:LBPWQ), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

4d pharma (OTC: LBPWQ)

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
4d pharma PLC and its subsidiaries are in the business of research and development and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops biotherapeutic products for diseases such as cancer, asthma, autism, and autoimmune conditions such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Its developing science includes Live biotherapeutics, Microbiome, MicroRx, MicroDx, and others.
4d pharma Questions & Answers

How do I buy 4d pharma (LBPWQ) stock?
You can purchase shares of 4d pharma (OTC: LBPWQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are 4d pharma's (LBPWQ) competitors?
There are no as such competitors for 4d pharma.

What is the target price for 4d pharma (LBPWQ) stock?
There is no analysis for 4d pharma

Current Stock Price for 4d pharma (LBPWQ)?
The stock price for 4d pharma (OTC: LBPWQ) is $0.0002 last updated Today at July 13, 2022, 1:48 PM UTC.

Does 4d pharma (LBPWQ) pay a dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for 4d pharma.

When is 4d pharma (OTC:LBPWQ) reporting earnings?
4d pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is 4d pharma (LBPWQ) going to split?
There is no upcoming split for 4d pharma.

What sector and industry does 4d pharma (LBPWQ) operate in?
4d pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTC.