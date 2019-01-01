QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Location Based Technologies Inc is engaged in supplying fleet trackers, a small, affordable, fully sealed vehicle tracking system (combined GPS, wireless, and WiFi technology) designed to track and display vehicles and other mobile assets on the go. It is designed to be quickly installed and features easy-to-use user interfaces, including browser and apps. Its product offering includes PocketFinder. The company generates revenue from Device Sales and Services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Location Based Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Location Based (LBAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Location Based (OTCPK: LBAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Location Based's (LBAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Location Based.

Q

What is the target price for Location Based (LBAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Location Based

Q

Current Stock Price for Location Based (LBAS)?

A

The stock price for Location Based (OTCPK: LBAS) is $0.0169 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:53:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Location Based (LBAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Location Based.

Q

When is Location Based (OTCPK:LBAS) reporting earnings?

A

Location Based does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Location Based (LBAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Location Based.

Q

What sector and industry does Location Based (LBAS) operate in?

A

Location Based is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.