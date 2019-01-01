Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp develops, manufactures, distributes and markets, cost-effective, and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality, and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes. Its products include Biological Organic Fertilizer, Compound Microbial Fertilizer, Bio-Water Soluble Fertilizer, Microbial Inoculum Fertilizer, and others. Some of the company's products contain ingredients of both photosynthesis and bacillus bacteria.