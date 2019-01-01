QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp develops, manufactures, distributes and markets, cost-effective, and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality, and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes. Its products include Biological Organic Fertilizer, Compound Microbial Fertilizer, Bio-Water Soluble Fertilizer, Microbial Inoculum Fertilizer, and others. Some of the company's products contain ingredients of both photosynthesis and bacillus bacteria.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (KWBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTCEM: KWBT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr's (KWBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (KWBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (KWBT)?

A

The stock price for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTCEM: KWBT) is $0.0007 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (KWBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr.

Q

When is Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTCEM:KWBT) reporting earnings?

A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (KWBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (KWBT) operate in?

A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.