QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kubota
(OTCPK:KUBTY)
92.28
0.648[0.71%]
At close: May 27
90.25
-2.0300[-2.20%]
After Hours: 8:44AM EDT
Day High/Low92.13 - 92.37
52 Week High/Low81.6 - 119.53
Open / Close92.18 / 92.28
Float / Outstanding- / 240M
Vol / Avg.17.8K / 49.1K
Mkt Cap22.2B
P/E16.24
50d Avg. Price89.51
Div / Yield1.82/1.99%
Payout Ratio28.68
EPS206.65
Total Float-

Kubota (OTC:KUBTY), Dividends

Kubota issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kubota generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.3422

Last Dividend

Mar 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kubota Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kubota (KUBTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubota. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.67 on June 29, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Kubota (KUBTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubota (KUBTY). The last dividend payout was on June 29, 2015 and was $0.67

Q
How much per share is the next Kubota (KUBTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubota (KUBTY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.67 on June 29, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY)?
A

Kubota has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kubota (KUBTY) was $0.67 and was paid out next on June 29, 2015.

