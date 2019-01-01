Katahdin Bankshares (OTC:KTHN), Dividends

Katahdin Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Katahdin Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Katahdin Bankshares ($KTHN) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) shares by June 16, 2022
The next dividend for Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.14
The most current yield for Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) is 2.40% and is payable next on June 23, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.