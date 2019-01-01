ñol

Katahdin Bankshares
(OTCQX:KTHN)
Katahdin Bankshares (OTC:KTHN), Dividends

Katahdin Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Katahdin Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.19%

Annual Dividend

$0.552

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Katahdin Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Katahdin Bankshares ($KTHN) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.14

Q
What is the dividend yield for Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN)?
A

The most current yield for Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) is 2.40% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

