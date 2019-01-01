Katahdin Bankshares Corp is a part of the financial services sector. It is a state-chartered commercial bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Its primary business is to lend funds and accept deposits from consumers and small businesses in Aroostook and Penobscot counties and the Portland area. The bank has full-service branches throughout Aroostook and northern Penobscot counties, the greater Bangor area of central Maine in Penobscot County and in the Portland metro area of Cumberland County. Its key services include personal banking, business banking, and investments.