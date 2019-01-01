QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.5/1.98%
52 Wk
19.7 - 26.25
Mkt Cap
83.8M
Payout Ratio
14.95
Open
-
P/E
7.64
EPS
0.81
Shares
3.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Katahdin Bankshares Corp is a part of the financial services sector. It is a state-chartered commercial bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Its primary business is to lend funds and accept deposits from consumers and small businesses in Aroostook and Penobscot counties and the Portland area. The bank has full-service branches throughout Aroostook and northern Penobscot counties, the greater Bangor area of central Maine in Penobscot County and in the Portland metro area of Cumberland County. Its key services include personal banking, business banking, and investments.

Analyst Ratings

Katahdin Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX: KTHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Katahdin Bankshares's (KTHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Katahdin Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Katahdin Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN)?

A

The stock price for Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX: KTHN) is $25.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:36:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN) reporting earnings?

A

Katahdin Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Katahdin Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Katahdin Bankshares (KTHN) operate in?

A

Katahdin Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.