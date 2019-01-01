KonaTel Inc is a reseller of U.S. wireless network service. The company operates in two segments: Hosted Services and Mobile Services. The Hosted services segment includes a suite of hosted CPaaS services, including SIP/VoIP services, SMS/MMS, BOT integration, NLP, ML, mobile numbers, toll-free numbers, DID landline numbers, SMS to Email, Database Dip, SD-WAN, wireless data services, voice termination, and numerous API driven services. The Mobile Services include retail and wholesale cellular voice/text/data services and mobile data (IoT).