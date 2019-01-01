QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/38.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1.97
Mkt Cap
42.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
102
EPS
0.01
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
KonaTel Inc is a reseller of U.S. wireless network service. The company operates in two segments: Hosted Services and Mobile Services. The Hosted services segment includes a suite of hosted CPaaS services, including SIP/VoIP services, SMS/MMS, BOT integration, NLP, ML, mobile numbers, toll-free numbers, DID landline numbers, SMS to Email, Database Dip, SD-WAN, wireless data services, voice termination, and numerous API driven services. The Mobile Services include retail and wholesale cellular voice/text/data services and mobile data (IoT).

KonaTel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KonaTel (KTEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KonaTel (OTCQB: KTEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KonaTel's (KTEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KonaTel.

Q

What is the target price for KonaTel (KTEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KonaTel

Q

Current Stock Price for KonaTel (KTEL)?

A

The stock price for KonaTel (OTCQB: KTEL) is $1.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KonaTel (KTEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KonaTel.

Q

When is KonaTel (OTCQB:KTEL) reporting earnings?

A

KonaTel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KonaTel (KTEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KonaTel.

Q

What sector and industry does KonaTel (KTEL) operate in?

A

KonaTel is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.