QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.59%
52 Wk
3.63 - 8.36
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
21.59
Open
-
P/E
36.26
EPS
0.04
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Kingsoft Corp Ltd is a Chinese software and Internet services company. The company's operating segment includes entertainment software and others and office software and services. It generates maximum revenue from the entertainment software and others segment. The entertainment software and others segment is engaged in the research and development of games, and the provision of online games, mobile games and casual game services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kingsoft Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingsoft Corp (KSFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingsoft Corp (OTCPK: KSFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingsoft Corp's (KSFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingsoft Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Kingsoft Corp (KSFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingsoft Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingsoft Corp (KSFTF)?

A

The stock price for Kingsoft Corp (OTCPK: KSFTF) is $4.349158 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:19:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingsoft Corp (KSFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingsoft Corp.

Q

When is Kingsoft Corp (OTCPK:KSFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingsoft Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingsoft Corp (KSFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingsoft Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingsoft Corp (KSFTF) operate in?

A

Kingsoft Corp is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.