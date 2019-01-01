Kardex Holding (OTC:KRDXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kardex Holding
Kardex Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) was reported by Jefferies on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KRDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kardex Holding (OTCPK: KRDXF) was provided by Jefferies, and Kardex Holding initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kardex Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kardex Holding was filed on July 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kardex Holding (KRDXF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Kardex Holding (KRDXF) is trading at is $165.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
