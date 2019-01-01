ñol

Kardex Holding
(OTCPK:KRDXF)
174.00
00
At close: May 23
204.7491
30.7491[17.67%]
After Hours: 4:26AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low174 - 337.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E28.5
50d Avg. Price215.74
Div / Yield4.47/2.57%
Payout Ratio63.79
EPS-
Total Float-

Kardex Holding (OTC:KRDXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kardex Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kardex Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kardex Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kardex Holding (OTCPK:KRDXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kardex Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kardex Holding (OTCPK:KRDXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kardex Holding

Q
What were Kardex Holding’s (OTCPK:KRDXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kardex Holding

