Keppel Corp
(OTCPK:KPELY)
10.01
0.18[1.83%]
At close: May 27
7.70
-2.3100[-23.08%]
After Hours: 8:53AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10 - 10.01
52 Week High/Low7.19 - 10.06
Open / Close10 / 10.01
Float / Outstanding- / 893M
Vol / Avg.4.1K / 3.3K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E12.06
50d Avg. Price9.68
Div / Yield0.48/4.85%
Payout Ratio33.66
EPS-0.77
Total Float-

Keppel Corp (OTC:KPELY), Dividends

Keppel Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Keppel Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 30, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Keppel Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Keppel Corp (KPELY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keppel Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on August 15, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Keppel Corp (KPELY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keppel Corp (KPELY). The last dividend payout was on August 15, 2012 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next Keppel Corp (KPELY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keppel Corp (KPELY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on August 15, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Keppel Corp (OTCPK:KPELY)?
A

Keppel Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Keppel Corp (KPELY) was $0.29 and was paid out next on August 15, 2012.

