Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
0.49/5.52%
52 Wk
7.19 - 9.32
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
55.05
Open
-
P/E
32.71
EPS
-0.77
Shares
909.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Singapore-based Keppel is one of the world's largest offshore rig builders, which builds and repairs world-class drilling rigs used in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, with more than three decades of experience. Keppel follows a "near market, near customer" strategy, operating multiple shipyards in regions with a significant client presence. As a conglomerate with marine, property, infrastructure, and other businesses, Keppel's revenue is diversified with the property sector being the largest earnings contributor in 2021.

Keppel Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keppel Corp (KPELY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keppel Corp (OTCPK: KPELY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keppel Corp's (KPELY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keppel Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Keppel Corp (KPELY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keppel Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Keppel Corp (KPELY)?

A

The stock price for Keppel Corp (OTCPK: KPELY) is $8.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:41:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keppel Corp (KPELY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 26, 2012.

Q

When is Keppel Corp (OTCPK:KPELY) reporting earnings?

A

Keppel Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keppel Corp (KPELY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keppel Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Keppel Corp (KPELY) operate in?

A

Keppel Corp is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.