Singapore-based Keppel is one of the world's largest offshore rig builders, which builds and repairs world-class drilling rigs used in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, with more than three decades of experience. Keppel follows a "near market, near customer" strategy, operating multiple shipyards in regions with a significant client presence. As a conglomerate with marine, property, infrastructure, and other businesses, Keppel's revenue is diversified with the property sector being the largest earnings contributor in 2021.