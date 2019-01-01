Kinnate Biopharma Inc a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. The company's product candidate is KIN-2787, which is a Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma (RAF) inhibitor it is developing for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma and other solid tumors. Its KIN003 program is evaluating Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR) inhibitor candidates for the treatment of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), a cancer of the bile ducts in the liver, and urothelial carcinoma (UC), a cancer of the bladder lining.