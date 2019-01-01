QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/127.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.48 - 37.92
Mkt Cap
372.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.57
Shares
43.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:25PM
load more
Kinnate Biopharma Inc a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. The company's product candidate is KIN-2787, which is a Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma (RAF) inhibitor it is developing for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma and other solid tumors. Its KIN003 program is evaluating Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR) inhibitor candidates for the treatment of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), a cancer of the bile ducts in the liver, and urothelial carcinoma (UC), a cancer of the bladder lining.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kinnate Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinnate Biopharma's (KNTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinnate Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) was reported by Jefferies on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting KNTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 439.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)?

A

The stock price for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) is $8.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinnate Biopharma.

Q

When is Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) reporting earnings?

A

Kinnate Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinnate Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) operate in?

A

Kinnate Biopharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.