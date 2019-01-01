Komori Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes printing equipment. The company's product portfolio comprises commercial offset presses, currency, and securities printing presses, web offset packaging presses, and others. Komori's major customers include the Japanese Ministry of Finance, Japanese publishing solution suppliers, and other major printing companies across the world. Komori has a global presence, with Japan being its biggest market, followed by Europe, North America, and Greater China.