Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
0.37/5.65%
52 Wk
5.78 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
356.3M
Payout Ratio
43.74
Open
-
P/E
13.01
EPS
13.93
Shares
55.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Komori Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes printing equipment. The company's product portfolio comprises commercial offset presses, currency, and securities printing presses, web offset packaging presses, and others. Komori's major customers include the Japanese Ministry of Finance, Japanese publishing solution suppliers, and other major printing companies across the world. Komori has a global presence, with Japan being its biggest market, followed by Europe, North America, and Greater China.

Analyst Ratings

Komori Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Komori (KMRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Komori (OTCPK: KMRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Komori's (KMRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Komori.

Q

What is the target price for Komori (KMRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Komori

Q

Current Stock Price for Komori (KMRCF)?

A

The stock price for Komori (OTCPK: KMRCF) is $6.46 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:20:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Komori (KMRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komori.

Q

When is Komori (OTCPK:KMRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Komori does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Komori (KMRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Komori.

Q

What sector and industry does Komori (KMRCF) operate in?

A

Komori is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.