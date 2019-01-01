ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Komori
(OTCPK:KMRCF)
5.711
00
At close: May 25
6.6729
0.9619[16.84%]
After Hours: 6:44AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.62 - 6.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 54.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9K
Mkt Cap311.4M
P/E12.67
50d Avg. Price5.65
Div / Yield0.23/4.05%
Payout Ratio43.74
EPS13.93
Total Float-

Komori (OTC:KMRCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Komori reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$23.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Komori using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Komori Questions & Answers

Q
When is Komori (OTCPK:KMRCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Komori

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Komori (OTCPK:KMRCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Komori

Q
What were Komori’s (OTCPK:KMRCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Komori

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.