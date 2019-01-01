|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|0.080
|0.1700
|REV
|89.270M
|90.008M
|738.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kaleyra.
The latest price target for Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) was reported by National Securities Corporation on July 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting KLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is $8.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kaleyra.
Kaleyra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kaleyra.
Kaleyra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.