Kaleyra Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0900.080 0.1700
REV89.270M90.008M738.000K

Kaleyra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaleyra (KLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaleyra's (KLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaleyra.

Q

What is the target price for Kaleyra (KLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) was reported by National Securities Corporation on July 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting KLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaleyra (KLR)?

A

The stock price for Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is $8.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaleyra (KLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaleyra.

Q

When is Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) reporting earnings?

A

Kaleyra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Kaleyra (KLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaleyra.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaleyra (KLR) operate in?

A

Kaleyra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.