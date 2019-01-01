ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KLM Royal Dutch
(OTCEM:KLMR)
1.00
00
At close: Mar 7
15 minutes delayed

KLM Royal Dutch (OTC:KLMR), Dividends

KLM Royal Dutch issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KLM Royal Dutch generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 7, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

KLM Royal Dutch Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next KLM Royal Dutch (KLMR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLM Royal Dutch. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on August 1, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own KLM Royal Dutch (KLMR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLM Royal Dutch (KLMR). The last dividend payout was on August 1, 2011 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next KLM Royal Dutch (KLMR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLM Royal Dutch (KLMR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on August 1, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for KLM Royal Dutch (OTCEM:KLMR)?
A

KLM Royal Dutch has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for KLM Royal Dutch (KLMR) was $0.12 and was paid out next on August 1, 2011.

Browse dividends on all stocks.