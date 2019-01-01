|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KLM Royal Dutch (OTCEM: KLMR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KLM Royal Dutch.
There is no analysis for KLM Royal Dutch
The stock price for KLM Royal Dutch (OTCEM: KLMR) is $9.75 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 16:09:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 1, 2011 to stockholders of record on July 5, 2011.
KLM Royal Dutch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for KLM Royal Dutch.
KLM Royal Dutch is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.