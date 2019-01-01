Kesko Oyj is a Finland-based retail conglomerate that operates in three divisions: Grocery, Building and Technical, and Car. The Grocery segment provides the customers with K-food retailers running their locally tailored stores, acting in a chain business model. Chains include K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K. The Building and Technical Sector produces construction materials, leisure athletic goods, and infrastructure tools and operates out of Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, both in digital and brick-and-mortar stores. The Car division acts as an importer and leaser for various European car brands, including Volkswagen, SEAT, Audi, and Porsche as well as a seller of used cars online and in-store. The Grocery segment in Finland produces the most revenue.