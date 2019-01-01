QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Kiwibox.Com Inc is an early-stage company. It owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company operates through youth-targeted online social networks segment through its Internet Website. Kiwibox.com is a social network for young adults for Web-based and mobile usage, and a community to find new friends and to meet new people online and in the real world. Kiwibox combines magazine content and social networking technology in its Website.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kiwibox.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kiwibox.com (KIWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiwibox.com (OTCEM: KIWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kiwibox.com's (KIWB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kiwibox.com.

Q

What is the target price for Kiwibox.com (KIWB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kiwibox.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiwibox.com (KIWB)?

A

The stock price for Kiwibox.com (OTCEM: KIWB) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 16:43:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiwibox.com (KIWB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiwibox.com.

Q

When is Kiwibox.com (OTCEM:KIWB) reporting earnings?

A

Kiwibox.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kiwibox.com (KIWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiwibox.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiwibox.com (KIWB) operate in?

A

Kiwibox.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.