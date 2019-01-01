Kiwibox.Com Inc is an early-stage company. It owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company operates through youth-targeted online social networks segment through its Internet Website. Kiwibox.com is a social network for young adults for Web-based and mobile usage, and a community to find new friends and to meet new people online and in the real world. Kiwibox combines magazine content and social networking technology in its Website.