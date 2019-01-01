QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.13 - 38.63
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
25.8
EPS
204
Shares
190.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kintetsu Group Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese based company. The firm's business divisions include transportation, real estate, distribution, hotel leisure, and other business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (KINUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK: KINUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co's (KINUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (KINUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (KINUF)?

A

The stock price for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK: KINUF) is $30.69 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:01:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (KINUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co.

Q

When is Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK:KINUF) reporting earnings?

A

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (KINUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (KINUF) operate in?

A

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.