ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co
(OTCPK:KINUF)
29.07
00
At close: May 17
28.1259
-0.9441[-3.25%]
After Hours: 6:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.13 - 38.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 190.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E26.92
50d Avg. Price29.07
Div / Yield0.39/1.32%
Payout Ratio-
EPS204
Total Float-

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTC:KINUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$217.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK:KINUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK:KINUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co

Q
What were Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co’s (OTCPK:KINUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kintetsu Group Hldgs Co

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.