OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) was reported by Needham on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting KIDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.26% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) was provided by Needham, and OrthoPediatrics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OrthoPediatrics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OrthoPediatrics was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $59.00. The current price OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) is trading at is $44.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
