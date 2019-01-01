ñol

Kingspan Gr
(OTCPK:KGSPF)
90.65
00
Last update: 11:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low90.65 - 122.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 181.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap16.5B
P/E27.88
50d Avg. Price90.65
Div / Yield0.5/0.56%
Payout Ratio13.37
EPS-
Total Float-

Kingspan Gr (OTC:KGSPF), Dividends

Kingspan Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kingspan Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.61%

Annual Dividend

$0.2784

Last Dividend

Sep 7, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kingspan Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingspan Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on October 5, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingspan Gr (KGSPF). The last dividend payout was on October 5, 2018 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingspan Gr (KGSPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on October 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kingspan Gr (OTCPK:KGSPF)?
A

Kingspan Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kingspan Gr (KGSPF) was $0.14 and was paid out next on October 5, 2018.

