Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Kolibri Global Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kolibri Global Energy (KGEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kolibri Global Energy (OTCQB: KGEIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kolibri Global Energy's (KGEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kolibri Global Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Kolibri Global Energy (KGEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kolibri Global Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Kolibri Global Energy (KGEIF)?

A

The stock price for Kolibri Global Energy (OTCQB: KGEIF) is $0.069 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:49:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kolibri Global Energy (KGEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kolibri Global Energy.

Q

When is Kolibri Global Energy (OTCQB:KGEIF) reporting earnings?

A

Kolibri Global Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kolibri Global Energy (KGEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kolibri Global Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Kolibri Global Energy (KGEIF) operate in?

A

Kolibri Global Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.