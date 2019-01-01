ñol

Kongsberg Automotive
(OTCPK:KGAUF)
0.2492
00
Last update: 12:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.25 - 0.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 6.6K
Mkt Cap262.2M
P/E27.7
50d Avg. Price0.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Kongsberg Automotive (OTC:KGAUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kongsberg Automotive reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$218.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kongsberg Automotive using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kongsberg Automotive Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kongsberg Automotive (OTCPK:KGAUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kongsberg Automotive

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kongsberg Automotive (OTCPK:KGAUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kongsberg Automotive

Q
What were Kongsberg Automotive’s (OTCPK:KGAUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kongsberg Automotive

