Kongsberg Automotive Holdings ASA is a Norway-based company which develops, manufactures and sells products to the automotive industry worldwide. The group has three reportable segments, namely Interior, Powertrain & Chassis Products (P&C), and Specialty Products. The Interior Segment consists of Interior Comfort Systems (ICS) and the Light Duty Cable (LDC). P&C consists of passenger car and heavy duty/truck/bus business. The business units within the Specialty Products segment consists of Couplings, Fluid Transfer Systems, Off Highway, and New Products. Geographically, the company sells its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Other countries, of which key revenue is derived from Europe.