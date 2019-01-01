|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kongsberg Automotive Hldg (OTCPK: KGAUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kongsberg Automotive Hldg.
There is no analysis for Kongsberg Automotive Hldg
The stock price for Kongsberg Automotive Hldg (OTCPK: KGAUF) is $0.314355 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:48:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kongsberg Automotive Hldg.
Kongsberg Automotive Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kongsberg Automotive Hldg.
Kongsberg Automotive Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.