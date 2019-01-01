Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged mainly in the business of accepting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, residential real estate and other loans secured by real estate. Its primary products and services include Residential mortgage loans, Multi-family loans, Construction loans and types of deposits, etc. The company mainly operates in Perry, Franklin, Boyle and Garrard and surrounding counties in Kentucky, US.