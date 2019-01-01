QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
0.4/5.07%
52 Wk
6.46 - 8
Mkt Cap
64.5M
Payout Ratio
148.15
Open
-
P/E
29.2
EPS
0.06
Shares
8.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged mainly in the business of accepting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, residential real estate and other loans secured by real estate. Its primary products and services include Residential mortgage loans, Multi-family loans, Construction loans and types of deposits, etc. The company mainly operates in Perry, Franklin, Boyle and Garrard and surrounding counties in Kentucky, US.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060
REV2.433M

Analyst Ratings

Kentucky First Federal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ: KFFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kentucky First Federal's (KFFB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kentucky First Federal

Q

Current Stock Price for Kentucky First Federal (KFFB)?

A

The stock price for Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ: KFFB) is $7.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB) reporting earnings?

A

Kentucky First Federal’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kentucky First Federal.

Q

What sector and industry does Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) operate in?

A

Kentucky First Federal is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.