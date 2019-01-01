Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kentucky First Federal using advanced sorting and filters.
Kentucky First Federal Questions & Answers
When is Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB) reporting earnings?
Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kentucky First Federal’s (NASDAQ:KFFB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.