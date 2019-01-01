ñol

Kentucky First Federal
(NASDAQ:KFFB)
7.25
0.12[1.68%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.25 - 7.25
52 Week High/Low6.9 - 8
Open / Close7.25 / -
Float / Outstanding3.1M / 8.2M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.5K
Mkt Cap59.6M
P/E28.52
50d Avg. Price7.31
Div / Yield0.4/5.61%
Payout Ratio160
EPS0.04
Total Float3.1M

Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kentucky First Federal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$2.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kentucky First Federal using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kentucky First Federal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB) reporting earnings?
A

Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kentucky First Federal’s (NASDAQ:KFFB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

