Keweenaw Land Association
(OTCPK:KEWL)
24.25
00
Last update: 2:28PM
15 minutes delayed

Keweenaw Land Association (OTC:KEWL), Dividends

Keweenaw Land Association issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Keweenaw Land Association generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 15, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Keweenaw Land Association Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keweenaw Land Association. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on December 15, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL). The last dividend payout was on December 15, 2009 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on December 15, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK:KEWL)?
A

Keweenaw Land Association has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) was $0.20 and was paid out next on December 15, 2009.

