There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Keweenaw Land Association Ltd is engaged in land and forest resource management. The company derives a majority of revenue from timber sales. Its only operating segment being managing and harvesting timber.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Keweenaw Land Association Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK: KEWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keweenaw Land Association's (KEWL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keweenaw Land Association.

Q

What is the target price for Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keweenaw Land Association

Q

Current Stock Price for Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL)?

A

The stock price for Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK: KEWL) is $21.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:09:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2009 to stockholders of record on November 10, 2009.

Q

When is Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK:KEWL) reporting earnings?

A

Keweenaw Land Association does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keweenaw Land Association.

Q

What sector and industry does Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL) operate in?

A

Keweenaw Land Association is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.