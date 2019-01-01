|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK: KEWL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Keweenaw Land Association.
There is no analysis for Keweenaw Land Association
The stock price for Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK: KEWL) is $21.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:09:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2009 to stockholders of record on November 10, 2009.
Keweenaw Land Association does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Keweenaw Land Association.
Keweenaw Land Association is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.